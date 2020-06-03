【明報專訊】Having already lost $700 million due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was impossible for Ocean Park to stick with the original development plan that would cost $10.6 billion. Facing a life-or-death situation, last Friday, it managed to secure $5.4 billion from Legco to keep itself afloat. If it had failed to do so, 2,000 employees would have been sacked and more than 7,500 animals abandoned. A lawmaker had described its request as an ''abyss'' (無底深淵), worrying that it might ask for money every year in the future.
教育
2020年6月3日星期三
Smarties' Power English 第282期
News feed：On the edge of an abyss
上 / 下一篇新聞
prev next