News feed：On the edge of an abyss

【明報專訊】Having already lost $700 million due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was impossible for Ocean Park to stick with the original development plan that would cost $10.6 billion. Facing a life-or-death situation, last Friday, it managed to secure $5.4 billion from Legco to keep itself afloat. If it had failed to do so, 2,000 employees would have been sacked and more than 7,500 animals abandoned. A lawmaker had described its request as an ''abyss'' (無底深淵), worrying that it might ask for money every year in the future.