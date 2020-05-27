News feed：Fresh heart, fresh start

【明報專訊】A medical team at the Queen Mary Hospital (瑪麗醫院) succeeded in performing a heart transplant with the help of a new piece of tech called the Organ Care System (OCS). US-made, the OCS keeps a heart, even a ''not up to standard'' one from an older donor, beating with blood up to ten hours. It does so by freezing the organ and keeping it at a temperature similar to the human body's. The team estimated that with the help of the OCS, there could be three to four more heart transplants yearly in the city.