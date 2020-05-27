【明報專訊】A medical team at the Queen Mary Hospital (瑪麗醫院) succeeded in performing a heart transplant with the help of a new piece of tech called the Organ Care System (OCS). US-made, the OCS keeps a heart, even a ''not up to standard'' one from an older donor, beating with blood up to ten hours. It does so by freezing the organ and keeping it at a temperature similar to the human body's. The team estimated that with the help of the OCS, there could be three to four more heart transplants yearly in the city.
News feed：Fresh heart, fresh start
