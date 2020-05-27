News feed：Travel bubble

【明報專訊】While most parts of the globe are still struggling with the pandemic, some relatively safe countries like Australia and New Zealand have pinned their hopes on a ''travel bubble''. Unlike an economic one, it is not a risky gamble. It allows a country to reopen borders and resume travel exclusively (僅僅) to neighbours it deems safe, thus creating a restricted area. However, self-quarantine is still needed when one arrives in another country. An Executive Council member in Hong Kong suggests that Hong Kong and Macao can follow suit if the situation allows. Some think Shenzhen and Zhuhai can also join the ''bubble''.