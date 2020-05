【明報專訊】Socialist Roland Robertson proposed the idea of glocalization (全球在地化) in 1992. The term refers to the fact that multinational corporations and organizations adjust their products to suit the local culture and social needs. Doraemon, for example, underwent changes in its characters, characteristic objects and parts of its plot when it entered the US in 2014. The chopsticks became forks, and Doraemon eats Italian pizzas rather than bean paste buns.