News feed：A sea of gratitude

【明報專訊】CAPTAIN Tom Moore (imaged), a UK war veteran who celebrated his 100th birthday on April 30, was known for successfully raising almost £33 million (about HK$317 million) for his country's National Health Service (NHS), which is under great strain amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He received more than 125,000 birthday cards, which filled up a school's hall! They formed a sea of gratitude to Captain Tom. (photo.1)