教育
Smarties' Power English 第280期

News feed：More spectators needed

【明報專訊】In the latest Director of Audit's report (審計報告), it was found that attendances at local football matches in Hong Kong had decreased. The average number of spectators had reduced by 36.3% between 2017 and 2019. That might not be a big deal, but the percentage of spectators holding complimentary tickets (贈票) had increased from 9% to 14.6% between 2015 and 2019. Moreover, of the tickets given away for a tournament back in 2017, 65% were not used. The report recommends that the HKFA (香港足總) diversify its income via securing more sponsorship and other sources.

上 / 下一篇新聞