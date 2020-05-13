News feed：Stamp them out !

【明報專訊】The Food and Environmental Hygiene Department has released 2019's rodent infestation rates (鼠患參考指數). The overall rate in Hong Kong was 4.2%, compared with 3.4% in 2018, hitting a 10-year high. In Wan Chai, the rate even reached 11.7%, compared with 2.8% in 2018. A rate higher than 10% shows the situation gets common. All this could be attributed to poor hygiene and improper food waste disposal in certain areas. It is recommended that poisoned bait (毒餌) be put down and traps be set up in back lanes to stamp out (消滅) rodents.