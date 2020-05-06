【明報專訊】Do you feel anxious being bombarded (轟炸) with the latest death tolls and new confirmed COVID-19 cases? Many feel so and turn themselves to websites dedicated to ''good news''. The number of searches on Google in mid-April for these two words has increased fivefold in early this year. That might be looking things through rose-coloured spectacles (過於樂觀). All you could see is encouraging scenes — medics feeling empowered by greetings, musicians sharing inspiring songs, dogs delivering ''hero healing kits'', etc. It's good to be positive, but we all need to be well informed as well!
教育
2020年5月6日星期三
Smarties' Power English 第278期
News feed：Is good news always good?
