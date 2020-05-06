News feed：Is good news always good?

【明報專訊】Do you feel anxious being bombarded (轟炸) with the latest death tolls and new confirmed COVID-19 cases? Many feel so and turn themselves to websites dedicated to ''good news''. The number of searches on Google in mid-April for these two words has increased fivefold in early this year. That might be looking things through rose-coloured spectacles (過於樂觀). All you could see is encouraging scenes — medics feeling empowered by greetings, musicians sharing inspiring songs, dogs delivering ''hero healing kits'', etc. It's good to be positive, but we all need to be well informed as well!