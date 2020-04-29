News feed：Doctors go online

【明報專訊】Follow-up appointments (覆診) for non-urgent patients were rescheduled amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In the face of this, the Hospital Authority has piloted a free online consultation scheme at public hospitals in the Kowloon East Cluster (九龍東聯網). Patients may consult their doctors through Zoom (turn to p 2 to learn more about this remote video conferencing platform). Nearly half of the cases were from the ENT (Ear, nose and throat) department, some of which were after reconstructive surgery and might not need thorough check-ups.