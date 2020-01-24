Road to 5**：Corporate social responsibility

【明報專訊】According to the Consumer Council's ''Good Corporate Citizen's Guide'', corporation social responsibilities include: maintaining a high standard of business ethics; working as part of the community; protecting the environment; providing good corporate governance; and engaging in fair trade and business practices, as well as fair workplace relations. The council says that ''corporate citizenship recognises that businesses have a responsibility to respect the individuals, the community and the environment in a way that when devising or implementing any rightful business strategy they will abide by laws and regulations, and adhere to high ethical standards.''