News feed：Culprits in the plastic crisis

【明報專訊】ACCORDING TO a recent report released by Tearfund, an NGO, beverage giants Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Nestlé and Unilever are the main culprits whose products accounted for 500,000 tonnes of plastic waste in six developing countries, a size enough to cover 83 football fields every day! Of the four super polluters, Coca-Cola is the worst, whose emissions surpass those of the other three combined. The NGO said they have a moral responsibility to take action.