News feed：Retail's doom and gloom

【明報專訊】Hong Kong's retail sales fell for 13 consecutive months, plummeting 44% in February 2020, the deepest dive since records began. The pandemic has paralysed the tourist industry and crippled local consumption. It is worried that there might be a wave of closures, causing an increase in the unemployment rate. Some landlords did cut rents, but in a piecemeal (零碎的) manner. Chief Executive Carrie Lam said landlords and retailers should ride out the storm together.