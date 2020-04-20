【明報專訊】As defined by the Office of the Communications Authority, Internet of Things（IoT，物聯網）is the connection of devices and equipment through the internet. The idea of IoT was first proposed by the International Telecommunication Union in 2005. Through base stations nearby, equipment with communication chips can send data to an information processing centre or the cloud for real-time analysis, responses and applications. Together with artificial intelligence, nanotechnology, driverless cars and biotechnology, IoT is regarded as part of the Fourth Industrial Revolution which will change the way corporations, businesses and consumers interact.