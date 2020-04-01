Celebrity：The Wonder Kid — Rex Tso

【明報專訊】KNOWN as the ''Wonder Kid'' who once enjoyed a 22-game winning streak (連勝), Hong Kong star boxer Rex Tso (曹星如) was defeated by world featherweight (羽量級) champion Mirazizbek Mirzakhalilov in an Olympic qualifier (奧運資格賽) on 9 March. He apologized to his fans and vowed to keep fighting. Now that May's Paris world qualifier has been suspended and the Tokyo Olympics postponed, Tso's fans may have to wait a bit longer to watch him throw punches. Failure is a better teacher than success. Let's hope Rex will go from strength to strength!