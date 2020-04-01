News feed：No more 'beef jerky'

【明報專訊】THE Hong Kong police force is going smart in issuing traffic penalty tickets in place of the ''beef jerky'' (「牛肉乾」), a moniker of the old, handwritten ticket. Under a three-month trial run, more than 300 officers will be given smartphones with an app that can scan the QR code on the newly issued or renewed vehicle license. A portable printer will then print out the ticket. The new measure is to avoid unreadable handwriting or wrong information.