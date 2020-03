【明報專訊】SUN YANG, a well-known Chinese swimmer, has been banned from competition for eight years by the Court of Arbitration for Sport for violating anti-doping rules (反禁藥條例). Swimming Australia (澳洲游泳總會) would also like to have his gold medal cancelled and transferred to Mack Horton, Sun's rival, who had protested Sun's qualification. Sun said he would appeal the ruling.