News feed：Online workout

【明報專訊】The class suspension might have made you slack off. You still have books to read if you are a bookaholic. What if you are a fitness fanatic (健身迷)? You will perk up (振作起來) at the news that there are online courses. Gyms in mainland China eyed the opportunity and launched online workout (鍛煉) sessions on WeChat. People tagged their friends and challenged them to do the same after completing certain tasks. Would online workout work out for you?