News feed：A mountain of pursuers

【明報專訊】THE Huoshenshan (''Fire God Mountain'') and Leishenshan (''Thunder God Mountain'') hospitals are busy dealing with not only the new virus, but also a mountain of greedy pursuers — more than 50 companies and individuals. They grabbed potential business opportunities by having the two hospitals' names registered as trademarks. A lawyer pointed out that that might constitute an infringement of China's trademark law, which prohibits any trademarks from harming socialist ethics.