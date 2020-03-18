【明報專訊】THE Huoshenshan (''Fire God Mountain'') and Leishenshan (''Thunder God Mountain'') hospitals are busy dealing with not only the new virus, but also a mountain of greedy pursuers — more than 50 companies and individuals. They grabbed potential business opportunities by having the two hospitals' names registered as trademarks. A lawyer pointed out that that might constitute an infringement of China's trademark law, which prohibits any trademarks from harming socialist ethics.
2020年3月18日星期三
Smarties' Power English 第273期
News feed：A mountain of pursuers
