【明報專訊】The HKDSE exam (中學文憑試) is to start next Friday despite the coronavirus outbreak. The city's exam board announced a recommended seating arrangement late last month, suggesting a minimum distance of 1.8m between seats. Each candidate will be given one face mask per exam day. The majority of students surveyed by a student concern group wanted the exam to be delayed by at least a month. Both exam stress and virus panic might put candidates to the test. If you were one of them, would you like the exam to be postponed?
教育
2020年3月18日星期三
Smarties' Power English 第273期
News feed：An exam on many fronts
