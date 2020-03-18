News feed：An exam on many fronts

【明報專訊】The HKDSE exam (中學文憑試) is to start next Friday despite the coronavirus outbreak. The city's exam board announced a recommended seating arrangement late last month, suggesting a minimum distance of 1.8m between seats. Each candidate will be given one face mask per exam day. The majority of students surveyed by a student concern group wanted the exam to be delayed by at least a month. Both exam stress and virus panic might put candidates to the test. If you were one of them, would you like the exam to be postponed?