Celebrity：Stephanie Au

【明報專訊】Stephanie Au (歐鎧淳) is a swimmer representing Hong Kong. Her strengths are freestyle and backstroke. She made her Olympic debut when she was only 16. She represented Hong Kong in the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Summer Olympics and she is going to compete in this year's Tokyo Games. As an iconic figure of Hong Kong's swimming team, she was chosen as the flag-bearer for Hong Kong for the opening ceremony of the 2016 Games.