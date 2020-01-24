【明報專訊】14 female health workers in Gansu (甘肅) had their heads shaved before being sent to the front line of the outbreak. Shedding tears, they were praised by a news report, which called them ''the most beautiful groundbreakers''. However, some netizens criticised the centre for neglecting women's rights and needs. Head-shaving is a way to prevent the virus from spreading. Back to our city. Do you think that hospitals should make that compulsory to fight the novel coronavirus? (picture 1)
News feed：Shave your heads, brave the virus
