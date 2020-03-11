News feed：Infodemic

【明報專訊】A new virus has also brought us a new word. ''Infodemic'' (資訊大氾濫), a combination of ''information'' and ''epidemic'', means an excess (過量) of information, regardless of whether it is true or false. There has been a piece of misinformation circulating on an instant messaging app. It advises people to cure the disease caused by the virus by using boiled garlic water. Someone even said that if we take one more dose of vitamin C, that could help keep the virus away from us. Remember that to date there're no highly effective drugs that could cure the disease. Garlic might kill a vampire, but it cannot kill a coronavirus.