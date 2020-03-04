News feed：Locusts — unwelcome bonuses

【明報專訊】SWARMS of locusts (蝗蟲) are paying visits to East African countries. The insects devour crops. Numbering 100 to 200 billion, they have ravaged 2,400 square kilometres of Kenyan land. Countries in the region might run into a famine that will affect more than 10 million people if the insects are not wiped out. Fending them off is hard. Not only has heavy rainfall made them easier to breed, extremist groups' (極端組織) control over some areas has also ''sheltered'' them from the spraying of pesticides.