News feed：Antarctica is bleeding

【明報專訊】Many things in Antarctica (南極洲) are in danger. Due to warming temperatures, there are 77% fewer chinstrap penguins than in the 1970s. Also, an iceberg as large as Atlanta, the US state of Georgia's capital, broke off a glacier (冰川). All this is worrying, as the region's temperature even reached 18.3℃ early last month, a record high which surpassed that of Hong Kong on the same day. An expert said similar things might happen more frequently in the coming years.