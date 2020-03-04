【明報專訊】Many things in Antarctica (南極洲) are in danger. Due to warming temperatures, there are 77% fewer chinstrap penguins than in the 1970s. Also, an iceberg as large as Atlanta, the US state of Georgia's capital, broke off a glacier (冰川). All this is worrying, as the region's temperature even reached 18.3℃ early last month, a record high which surpassed that of Hong Kong on the same day. An expert said similar things might happen more frequently in the coming years.
教育
2020年3月4日星期三
Smarties' Power English 第271期
News feed：Antarctica is bleeding
上 / 下一篇新聞
prev next