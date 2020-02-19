News feed：''Black Mamba'' left us forever

【明報專訊】ＫOBE BRYANT, a legendary NBA player playing for the Lakers throughout his career, left all of us in late January at the age of only 41. Heading towards a basketball academy, nine people, including Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, perished in a fire after a helicopter crash. He had inspired cohorts of players such as LeBron James, who honoured Kobe with a new tattoo saying ''Mamba 4 Life''. Kobe was nicknamed ''Black Mamba'', a kind of big poisonous snake, for his extraordinary skills.