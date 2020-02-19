News feed：A scramble for face masks

【明報專訊】During the past few weeks, long queues have formed in front of personal care stores or pharmacies. Amid the coronavirus (冠狀病毒) outbreak, Hong Kong is faced with a shortage of face masks — 300 million needed monthly, an expert estimates — a fact that can hardly be masked! In both mainland China and Hong Kong, unscrupulous (無誠信的) traders made counterfeits (贋品). Some were paper-thin. Customers have been reminded to watch carefully for the packaging.