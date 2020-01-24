Celebrity：Daniel Chan HK para badminton player

【明報專訊】Daniel became Hong Kong's No.1 wheelchair badminton player in 2009 after overcoming a car accident the previous year that led to the amputation (截肢) of his left leg. He has participated in countless para-badminton matches and won most of them. 2019 was a fruitful year for him as he obtained four gold medals and four silver medals in different contests. He won 41 matches out of the 45 matches he contested in 2019. What a splendid result!