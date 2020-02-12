News feed：Locally-made salt

【明報專訊】Does salt taste differently if it's made in Hong Kong? The idea of locally-made salt has borne fruit! Having overcome issues including salt pool leakage, flooding and manpower shortage, Yim Tin Tsai's (鹽田梓) salt fields have finally produced their salt, which has subsequently gone on sale after passing several rounds of heavy metal testing. Thanks to the warm and dry weather late last year, there were no hiccups (阻滯) during the production. There are tours guiding visitors through how the salt is made. Perhaps you would be amazed by those shining salt piles!