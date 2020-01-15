Animal：Gentoo Penguin

【明報專訊】Do all penguins look alike? Certainly they all look as if they are wearing velvet tuxedo suits! But there are always small details that make each species of penguins special. The gentoo penguin (巴布亞企鵝), for example, wears the most prominent ''tuxedo tail''. Not only that, the white, spectacle-shaped patches near the eyes give it a uniquely refined look. Its body is wrapped in very fine feathers. The gentoo penguin is the third largest penguin species, with an average height of 76 cm.