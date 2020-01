【明報專訊】AS we went to press, there were 41 viral pneumonia (病毒性肺炎) cases in Wuhan (武漢). One patient had died. All were reportedly caused by a new strain of coronavirus (新型冠狀病毒), which is compared by some to SARS. Some patients had worked in a local seafood market, which is believed to be in connection with the outbreak. The mainland authorities have provided genetic information of the virus, which helps develop a quick test for it.