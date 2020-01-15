News feed：Toilet germs

【明報專訊】Public toilets are breeding grounds for germs because human feces (糞便) and sputum (痰) have an abundance of them. According to a collaborative survey released by the University of Hong Kong, 44% of the respondents did not close the toilet lid before flushing the toilet, helping bacteria and viruses go airborne (空氣傳播的). Some said they washed their hands only if they touched their own urine. 43% did not clean the toilet seats with alcohol wipes before use. All this may make public toilet users more prone to diseases.