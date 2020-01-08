Story：The last eight nights

【明報專訊】CHRIS was a secondary four student who always spent the festive season alone. His parents passed away when he was still very small. And his elder brother, Lenard, who was five years older than him, studied abroad and couldn't always come home. Seldom did they dine together. Nor did they have similar hobbies. As brothers they grew farther and farther apart, especially after Lenard was in love with Eunice, whom Chris hated so much because she somehow made him and Lenard spent less time together.