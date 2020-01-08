News feed：A grand slam of beauty

【明報專訊】TONI-ANN SINGH, a Jamaican woman, has won the 2019 Miss World beauty pageant. She and the other four black women, who also won major world pageants, will certainly go down in the annals. This is the first time black women have won all of the five major pageants, which were long dominated by white people. Scholars have said that their wins may change public perception of beauty worldwide. However, some still deem the contests discriminatory, as natural curls (天然鬈髮) are still a disadvantage. And some think the contests seem to favour black people. It takes time to change all this. (photo.1)