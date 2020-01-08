News feed：E-scooters screwed up

【明報專訊】Over the past six months, our city has witnessed at least 11 accidents with respect to electric scooters (電動滑板車), according to police sources. It is against the law to ride an e-scooter on any roads, pavements or biking trails. Some in the business say that while current law prohibits the use of e-scooters, it does not ban the sale of them. That has made substandard products available on the market. Some think it is necessary to legalise (合法化) the use of e-scooters by, for example, putting safety labels on the products, thus allowing better regulations and protecting the users.