News feed：Kim's paradise

【明報專訊】NORTH KOREAN leader Kim Jong-Un (金正恩) cut the ribbon to launch a celebration of the completion of a ''socialist utopia'' in North Korea, which is located at Samjiyon (三池淵), a town near the Kim family's sacred place Mount Paektu. An official mouthpiece has called it the ''epitome of modern civilisation'', which can house 4,000 households and 380 buildings, providing resort, cultural and medical facilities. As described by an architect, the town is more like a holiday village than a city for workers. (photo.1)