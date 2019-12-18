News feed：A run on Christmas trees

【明報專訊】Christmas trees have become highly sought after in America. The reasons for this are twofold. First, there was a decline in the number of Christmas tree farmers, who had been discouraged by the time and physical effort the business takes, thereby reducing the number of products. Second, in 2018 the grown-ups in the US, most of them millennials (千禧世代), bought about 5.4 million more real trees than they did in 2017, which has led to a run (爭購) on Christmas trees. The overall increase in the purchases of real Christmas trees is 20% in 2018! Do you like Christmas trees? What do you like about them?