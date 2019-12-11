Story：A dangerous experiment

【明報專訊】In modern times, there was a scientist called Dr Madson. He caught a glimpse of what had happened in the past with his crystal ball — a supercomputer that could turn the clock back. In days of yore, there was a thriving tribe whose economy relied on hunting. Its people longed for stable lives and hoped to invade the empire nearby. What if he taught the tribal people how to use nuclear weapons? His assistant Mr Kindman advised him not to do so, but to no avail.