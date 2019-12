【明報專訊】THE Green Vault (綠穹珍寶館) is a museum too extraordinary to behold, let alone taking anything away from it. Located in Dresden, Germany, it is a treasure house of jewels beyond price. But thieves disabled its alarm system by setting fire to the power distributor nearby, thereby grabbing from a showcase about a hundred items, many of which are embedded with diamonds, sapphires (藍寶石) or rubies (紅寶石). (photo.1-2)