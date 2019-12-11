News feed：Catching the flu isn't cool

【明報專訊】We're now near the peak of the flu season. Anticipating more influenza cases, including those of the more serious influenza A (H3), the Hospital Authority has already started its preparations. For example, it will subsidise consultation fees for seeing private doctors for more than 30,000 chronic disease patients. This is aimed at easing the strain on public hospitals. Also, $700 million has been earmarked for measures like a temporary provision of 900 beds. As for staff management, overtime pay at the winter will be increased by 10% or 20%.