News feed：An electoral landslide

【明報專訊】The pan-democratic camp pulled off a clear-cut victory against the pro-establishment camp in the District Council elections on November 24. Not only did it capture 386 of the 452 seats, it also seized control of 17 of the 18 district councils. 2.94 million registered voters went to the polls and the electoral turnout rate was 71.2%. Both figures set all-time records after the handover. Some has called this a crushing defeat for the pro-establishment camp, who expected a turn in public opinion.