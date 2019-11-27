Celebrity：Elle Fanning

【明報專訊】Elle, the younger sister of the renowned actress Dakota Fanning, has appeared on the big screen since she was three. She rose to fame after appearing in Super 8 (《S8驚世檔案》). Recently, she was cast in the films Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (《黑魔后2》) and A Rainy Day in New York (《情迷紐約下雨天》), and received positive comments from the general public. In fact, to film critics' surprise, when Maleficent was shot, she was only 17. Despite her young age, she showed her mature and talented acting in the film. Such a gifted actress!