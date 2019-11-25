Road to 5**：Obesity

【明報專訊】Obesity affects one's health, predisposing one to metabolic and cardiovascular diseases. According to the World Health Organisation（WHO）, an adult is considered overweight if his or her Body Mass Index（BMI） is equal to or over 25, and is considered obese if his or her BMI is over 30. In the past obesity was regarded as a problem merely for high-income countries. In recent years, however, the trend has spread to low-income countries as well. In 2016 nearly half of overweight children under the age of five live in Asia.