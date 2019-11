【明報專訊】Thanksgiving Day is celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November every year in the United States. This year Thanksgiving Day is on next Thursday, November 28. It is to celebrate the harvest and other blessings of the past year. Turkeys are served at Thanksgiving meals and they are one of the symbols of Thanksgiving. For whom or what are you thankful? This craft is a decoration that can remind you of the good things in your life.