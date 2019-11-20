News feed：AI traffic monitoring

【明報專訊】The police have proposed using AI technology to monitor traffic. The initiative, originally expected to be rolled out this year, has been rescheduled for early next year. It is aimed at combating traffic offences by detecting vehicles and tracking their routes by cameras. However, there have been privacy and enforcement concerns, the most recent case being the smart lampposts (智慧燈柱). A number of lawmakers have criticised the plan for the lack of consultation (諮詢) and deliberation (審議).