【明報專訊】SHURI CASTLE (首里城), a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Okinawa, Japan, was engulfed by a fire that lasted for 11 hours in the early morning on Oct 31. The castle, though resembling historic buildings seen in other East Asian countries, had its unique features. It was where the monarch of the long- gone Ryukyu Kingdom (琉球王國) lived. A high ranking official in Japan said the authorities would try their best to rebuild the castle. (photo.1-2)