News feed：The powerful headband

【明報專訊】The golden headband worn by the Monkey King reminds him of his limits. So does the ones put on by some primary school students in China. As claimed by BrainCo Inc., a US developer, their powerful headbands help students get the upper hand (佔優勢) in learning. More importantly, it assists teachers in monitoring students' attention spans. The system receives signals from one's brain and turns them into a score, which will then be reviewed by teachers and parents.