Road to 5**：Wide disparity between rich and poor

【明報專訊】The disparity between rich and poor（貧富懸殊） refers to the income gap between high-incomers and low-incomers in society. It reflects how social resources are being distributed. The Gini coefficient is a common tool for measuring the disparity between rich and poor. The coefficient is between 0 and 1, with 0 denoting absolute equality and 1 denoting absolute inequality. The higher the coefficient, the greater the disparity. In the real world there is no absolute equality or inequality.