【明報專訊】An ''air-taxi'', which is a self-driving helicopter with 18 propellers (螺旋槳) developed by German manufacturer Volocopter, is undergoing trials in Singapore. This is the first time the vehicle has been tested in Asia. According to Volocopter's CEO, the ''taxi'' can help reduce heavy traffic in urban areas. The flying vehicle is expected to go into service in 2021.