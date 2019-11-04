Road to 5**：Consumerism

【明報專訊】The Theory of the Leisure Class, published by American economist Thorstein Veblen in the 19th century, incorporates his analysis of consumerism. In the book he proposes the idea of conspicuous consumerism, arguing that people spend money not only to satisfy their survival needs, but also to demonstrate their social statuses. Wang Ning, a professor at the School of Sociology and Anthropology of Sun Yat-Sen University, believes that thanks to consumerism our desires are forever growing, and the satisfaction of our desires has become an important objective of some people's lives.