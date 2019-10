【明報專訊】CAN you imagine how you will feel after dealing with a marathon press conference for over 10 hours? That will certainly wear you out! Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has had to deal with 300 journalists for over 14 hours, breaking the world record. The spotlight has been on whether he was blackmailed by Trump to investigate the dealings in Ukraine of Hunter Biden, former US Vice President Joe Biden's son.